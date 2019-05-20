Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $646.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $221.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald L. Evans acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $21,297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,540,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.