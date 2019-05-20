Exosis (EXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $125,929.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00007584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Exosis has a market cap of $125,929.00 and approximately $28,925.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exosis has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,796.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.38 or 0.03164024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.04 or 0.05163152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.01155672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.80 or 0.01101879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00093985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00971936 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00274067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021675 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 380,080 coins and its circulating supply is 215,080 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

