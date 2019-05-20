Evotec (EVTCY) vs. Integrated BioPharma (INBP) Financial Comparison

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) and Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Evotec and Integrated BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 1 0 0 2.00 Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Evotec has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated BioPharma has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evotec and Integrated BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $443.55 million 8.47 $27.41 million $1.32 38.81 Integrated BioPharma $43.71 million 0.16 $670,000.00 N/A N/A

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and Integrated BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 23.40% 21.56% 10.94% Integrated BioPharma 3.91% -240.18% 9.68%

Summary

Evotec beats Integrated BioPharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evotec

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services. The EVT Innovate segment is involved in investing and developing proprietary assets, including early-stage discovery programs, as well as advanced drug candidates in the areas of diabetes and diabetic complications, inflammatory diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and pain and anti-infective. Evotec AG has a strategic drug discovery and development partnership with Celgene Corporation; strategic research alliance with Novo Nordisk A/S; collaboration with Sanofi; research collaboration with Almirall; research alliance with Ferring Pharmaceuticals; strategic collaboration with Centogene; collaboration with Immuneering; and drug discovery alliance with LEO Pharma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated Biopharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Branded Proprietary Products segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Naturally Noni, Peaceful Sleep, Green Envy, FiberCal, and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products, and healthful nutritional products through the Internet; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. This segment also provides warehousing and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

