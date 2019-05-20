Evermore Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 775,400 shares during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners accounts for approximately 3.1% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 983.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,224,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NMM opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Navios Maritime Partners shares are set to reverse split on Tuesday, May 21st. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 20th.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

NMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

