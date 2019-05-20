Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,080 Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $1,310,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,639.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $121,976.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,402,283 shares of company stock valued at $80,962,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.76.

SHAK opened at $59.77 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

