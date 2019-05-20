Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $692.33 Million

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post $692.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.00 million and the lowest is $670.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $622.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $165.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $153.28 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $154.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

