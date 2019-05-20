EtherSportz (ESZ) Market Capitalization Hits $172,404.00

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. EtherSportz has a total market cap of $172,404.00 and $331.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One EtherSportz token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

EtherSportz Profile

EtherSportz is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,805,580 tokens. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherSportz using one of the exchanges listed above.

