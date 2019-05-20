ETF Managers Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,691 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 222,110 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 687,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter.

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

MAG opened at $9.22 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

