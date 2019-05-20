ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, with focus on advanced prostate cancer. ESSA Pharma Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $2.14 on Thursday. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.35.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

