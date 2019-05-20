Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 20th (ADL, ALXN, APA, BDEV, BMS, BOO, BTA, BTG, CER, DAL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 20th:

Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alexion reported strong results for the first quarter, wherein it beat both earnings and sales estimates. The company also upped its annual guidance for earnings and sales. Alexion's blockbuster drug, Soliris, continues to perform well. The label expansion of the drug for the generalized myasthenia gravis indication boosted sales significantly. The FDA recently approved Alexion’s long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, Ultomiris, for the treatment of adults with PNH, which has strengthened its PNH franchise. Meanwhile, Strensiq and Kanuma are doing well. Alexion has been quite active on the acquisition front in a bid to diversify its portfolio and reduce dependence on Soliris. Alexion acquired Wilson Therapeutics and Syntimmune in 2018. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, pricing is likely to impact sales. Moreover, the company relies heavily on Soliris for growth. Pipeline setbacks are also a concern.”

Apache (NYSE:APA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apache’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory bode well. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin- known for its high internal rates of return and low costs is the real driver. The exit from Canadian operations has freed up substantial capital for further expansion in the Permian basin, especially Apache’s Alpine High play. Estimated to hold massive oil and natural gas reserves, Alpine High discovery is expected to be a game-changer for Apache. After aligning its spending plans with the low-price environment over the past few years, Apache has now raised its capital budget to exploit growth opportunities. In fact, it also inked a deal to advance the midstream infrastructural development in the Alpine High region, which will enable it to remain on the growth trajectory. Hence, Apache is viewed as an attractive pick as of now.”

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “B2Gold seems on track to achieve transformational growth in 2019 and maintains its projection of annual gold production between 935,000 ounces and 975,000 ounces supported by its planned expansion of the Fekola mine. The company continues to focus on organic growth, unlocking potential value through possible expansion of its existing mines, development of opportunities at current projects and paying down debt.”

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Delta have outperformed its industry so far this year. Solid demand for air travel has led to an uptick in passenger revenues, which account for bulk of the company's top line. As an evidence, Delta’s passenger count rose 6.6% in April 2019. Delta expects current-year top line to increase in the 5-7% range mainly owing to upbeat passenger revenues. Additionally, the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are impressive. Delta has returned in excess of $12 billion to its shareholders over the past five years. The positivity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings being revised 1.4% upward in the last 60 days. However, technological glitches have lately been hampering Delta's operations and profitability. Additionally, the uptick in fuel prices might hamper Delta's bottom-line growth in the second quarter.”

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €26.50 ($30.81) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We’re optimistic IBTX will experience multiple expansion towards TX peers of 12x upon full deal integration. We maintain our Overweight rating.””

Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.26). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MDU Resources continues to expand operations through strategic acquisitions. The company is trying to seasonality related risks through its two-platform business model. The company is poised to gain in the long run from large capital projects and rising backlog in the construction segment. The company anticipates that its utility electric and natural gas customer base to expand annually by 1%-2%. However, year to date, shares of MDU Resources have underperformed the industry. To some extent, the company relies on capital markets for funds to undertake acquisitions and complete organic projects. The company's businesses are subject to competition, primarily based on price and reputation for quality, safety as well as reliability. The aging infrastructure of the company may affect operational results.”

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “In the first quarter, NiSource delivered better-than-expected results, courtesy of consistent execution of long-term utility infrastructure modernization programs. NiSource's shares have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company has made considerable progress on regulatory initiatives across different states it operates in. The company has a 100% regulated utility business model. Its planned regulated investments will improve reliability as well as safety and provide efficient natural gas services to an increasing customer base. Despite investments to upgrade programs, NiSource's ageing infrastructure could cause disruption in operation. Rising debt level is another headwind for the company. There is always an inherent risk associated with the timely completion of projects and within budget. Any delay in completion increases capital costs of these projects.”

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is gaining from proper execution of the Transformation Plan, launched in July 2017 and expects to fully implement it by the end of 2020. The company's enhanced share repurchase program will boost shareholders’ value. NRG Energy expects to conduct business at the highest level of operational performance. The ongoing debt-reduction plan will lower interest expenses and drive margins. Its cost-saving plans are likely to contribute to performance over the long term. The company aims for cost savings of $590 million and margin enhancements of $215 million for 2020. In the past 24 months, NRG Energy’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company is subject to stringent environmental regulations and intense competition in the wholesale power markets. The unplanned outages in its old facilities might impact its performance.”

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $108.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months Pinnacle West Capital's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing economic improvement in its service territories that in turn will expand its customer base, generating higher demand for its services. Pinnacle West Capital’s long-term capital expenditure plan to strengthen its infrastructure and investment in battery storage projects, will make its renewable projects more effective. Pinnacle West projects capital expenditure of $1,237 million, $1,266 million and $1,472 million for 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. However, Pinnacle West Capital is subject to comprehensive guidelines by federal, state and local regulatory agencies. Its operations are impacted by fluctuations in the commodity price, weather and operational hazards.”

SDL (LON:SDL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 770 ($10.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

