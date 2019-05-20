Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Equifax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Equifax by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equifax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $121.12 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Equifax had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.27.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

