Entertainment One (ETO) PT Raised to GBX 573 at Numis Securities

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its target price boosted by Numis Securities from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 573 ($7.49) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETO. Investec increased their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 455 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 623 ($8.14) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Entertainment One in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entertainment One presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 555.60 ($7.26).

ETO opened at GBX 465 ($6.08) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.09. Entertainment One has a 1 year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 485.40 ($6.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

