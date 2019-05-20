EnerSys (ENS) Given a $101.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Sidoti set a $101.00 price objective on EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENS. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.55.

NYSE ENS opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EnerSys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 117,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,227.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $2,256,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

