Empire State Realty Trust Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Empire State Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years. Empire State Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

ESRT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. 959,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,588. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

