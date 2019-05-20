Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences has reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2019 figures. The company has been seeing strong transcatheter valve sales in the domestic and overseas markets. It has registered strong sales within its Critical Care division, boosted by a surge in HemoSphere sales. Currently, Edwards Lifesciences awaits the full-market launch of the HemoSphere platform with FloTrac System and Acumen Hypotension Predictive Index. The company is also upbeat about the acquisition of CASMED, expected to strengthen its position in smart monitoring technologies within the critical care platform. Further, we are pleased with Edwards Lifesciences’ recent receipt of the CE Mark for PASCAL. Overall, in the past three months, Edwards Lifesciences outperformed its industry. Meanwhile, persistent supply constraints dented Cardioband system sales. This apart, tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues raise concerns.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of EW opened at $173.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $134.38 and a 52-week high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $53,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $5,506,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,780 shares of company stock valued at $27,129,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $843,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

