Econ Financial Services Corp Has $120,000 Holdings in Trivago NV – (TRVG)

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 165.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Trivago were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 197,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on Trivago and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.90 on Monday. Trivago NV – has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Trivago had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trivago NV – will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

