Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Receives $183.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Nomura upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $6,289,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,758 shares of company stock valued at $57,738,346. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.97. 689,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $186.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

