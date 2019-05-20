DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ThyssenKrupp (TKA)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.64 ($22.84).

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €12.51 ($14.54) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

