DowDuPont (DWDP) Price Target Cut to $38.00

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DWDP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen cut DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut DowDuPont from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

DWDP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.11. 1,869,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,559,336. DowDuPont has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DowDuPont will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWDP. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

