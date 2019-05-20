Douglas Richard Deschutter Sells 13,167 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,612,957.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at $12,721,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $121.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 586.4% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115,109 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.8% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 42,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

