DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $128,471,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 198,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $290.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.98.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

