Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $100.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.78 and a 1 year high of $111.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $1,185,483.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,057,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

