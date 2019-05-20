Distil (DIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.71

Distil PLC (LON:DIS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 438673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00.

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

