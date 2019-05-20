Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

DPLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the first quarter worth $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the first quarter worth $64,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

