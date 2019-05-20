Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.36 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,227 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $85,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 12,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,845 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $89,131,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 766,118 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $65,250,000 after acquiring an additional 491,735 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,130 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $30,458,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $45,975.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $104.76 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-85-36-million-holdings-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx.html.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.