Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $83.27 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $83,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,880,000 after purchasing an additional 890,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,259,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,663,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,183,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,697,000 after purchasing an additional 242,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,518.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,201,000 after buying an additional 175,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,996,000 after buying an additional 161,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $234.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $144.51 and a 12 month high of $242.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.22, for a total value of $422,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,749,740 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $321.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $239.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $228.02 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.77.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

