Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) a CHF 315 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 315 price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 310 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a CHF 319 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 370 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 330.31.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.