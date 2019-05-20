Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 15,301 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.
Separately, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 2,126.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $23.44 on Monday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $42.77.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.