Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 15,301 ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 2,126.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $23.44 on Monday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/deutsche-bank-ag-buys-shares-of-15301-proshares-vix-short-term-futures-etf-vixy.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.