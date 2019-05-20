Desjardins Raises SilverCrest Metals (SIL) Price Target to C$6.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.45 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.20 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.96.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$4.50 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 14.56.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

