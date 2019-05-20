Designer Brands (DBI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBI. ValuEngine downgraded Designer Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King upgraded Designer Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DBI opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Designer Brands has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $843.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.67 million. Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Designer Brands will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

