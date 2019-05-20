Denarius Hits Market Cap of $524,234.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $524,234.00 and $2,731.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000659 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 5,556,500 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.