Deere & Company (DE) Stake Lowered by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 20,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,386 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $134.82 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Macquarie started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.71.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.
