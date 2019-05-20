Deere & Company (DE) Stake Lowered by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 20,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 560.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,386 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $134.82 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Macquarie started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deere & Company (DE) Stake Lowered by FineMark National Bank & Trust” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/deere-company-de-stake-lowered-by-finemark-national-bank-trust.html.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.