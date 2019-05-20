Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 335,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 144,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,496. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

