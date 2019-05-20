Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 73,520,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,224,000 after acquiring an additional 734,860 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 147,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 22,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,500,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,162,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,803.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $232,232.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,131 shares of company stock valued at $26,771,200 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

