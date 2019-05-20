Cummins (CMI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cummins (NYSE: CMI):

5/3/2019 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the first quarter of 2019, Cummins’ earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, the figures witnessed a year over year growth. Increased truck production and improved market share in North America along with increased power generation equipment sales and global demand for construction equipment are driving Cummins financials. Similar to the prior year, the company aims to return 75% of operating cash flow to shareholders. Partnerships, product development and business acquisitions will likely expand the company’s reach across all end-markets. However, softening truck volume in China, India and Europe are likely to hurt Cummins’ top line. In 2019, lowering demand in these markets isexpected to hamper performance. Also, rising R&D expenses for product launches and high material costs are other headwinds.”

5/1/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $166.29 price target on the stock.

5/1/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $160.00 to $172.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

4/4/2019 – Cummins was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $160.52. 29,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $169.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

