CUI Global (CUI) Price Target Cut to $2.30 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $2.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CUI Global stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. CUI Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.39.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). CUI Global had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CUI Global will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CUI Global by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in CUI Global by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 222,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CUI Global by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in CUI Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 413,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in CUI Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 488,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

