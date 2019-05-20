CUI Global (CUI) Price Target Cut to $2.30 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $2.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CUI Global stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. CUI Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.39.
CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). CUI Global had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CUI Global will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CUI Global Company Profile
CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.
