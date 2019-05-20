CSFB Reiterates C$116.00 Price Target for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

CSFB set a C$116.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$122.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$127.00.

TSE:CM opened at C$110.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$99.51 and a 52 week high of C$125.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.1011900247606 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.61%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

