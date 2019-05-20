CSFB Analysts Give Royal Bank of Canada (RY) a C$109.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$109.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RY. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$110.20.

Shares of RY opened at C$105.12 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.10 and a twelve month high of C$107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.19. The business had revenue of C$11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.61999942495645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.17%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.65, for a total transaction of C$839,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$596,965.78. Also, Senior Officer Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 1,500 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.01, for a total value of C$153,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,577,396.75. Insiders have sold a total of 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,255 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

