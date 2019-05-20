Csenge Advisory Group Has $427,000 Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11,450.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $550,507,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,859,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,895 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,996,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,209,000 after acquiring an additional 481,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,642,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,680,000 after acquiring an additional 341,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $130.22 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

