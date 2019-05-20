Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in CGI Inc (GIB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CGI were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in CGI by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,414,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,379 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CGI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,013,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CGI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,964,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $157,764,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in CGI by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,714,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,127,000 after acquiring an additional 225,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $72.54 on Monday. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

