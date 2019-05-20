Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $202,000 in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Stock

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1,549.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 187,425 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 878.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49,437 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $33.24 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMI. ValuEngine lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

In related news, CFO Martin E. Louie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $279,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,980.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mitchell R. Labar sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $359,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,914 shares of company stock worth $1,056,297. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

