Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,660 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 105.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 287,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 165.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,260,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,497 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $11.53 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

