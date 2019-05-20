Critical Review: Cenovus Energy (CVE) vs. Bellatrix Exploration (BXE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 8 7 0 2.47 Bellatrix Exploration 1 1 0 0 1.50

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. Bellatrix Exploration has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Bellatrix Exploration’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellatrix Exploration is more favorable than Cenovus Energy.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bellatrix Exploration does not pay a dividend. Cenovus Energy pays out -8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Bellatrix Exploration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $16.08 billion 0.66 -$2.06 billion ($1.74) -4.97 Bellatrix Exploration $192.30 million 0.00 -$70.47 million ($1.37) N/A

Bellatrix Exploration has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellatrix Exploration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -8.68% -11.69% -5.60% Bellatrix Exploration -30.29% -8.74% -5.01%

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

