Critical Comparison: American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (ICTPU) and Research Frontiers (REFR)

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Research Frontiers does not pay a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units and Research Frontiers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Frontiers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Research Frontiers has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.26%. Given Research Frontiers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Frontiers is more favorable than American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units.

Risk & Volatility

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Research Frontiers shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Research Frontiers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units and Research Frontiers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units N/A N/A N/A Research Frontiers -182.78% -67.50% -50.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units and Research Frontiers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Research Frontiers $1.49 million 62.92 -$2.69 million ($0.09) -36.33

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Research Frontiers.

Summary

Research Frontiers beats American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc. operates as the managing general partner of the partnership. American Restaurant Partners was founded in 1987 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; museum display panels and eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. The company serves automotive, aerospace and marine, and architectural industries. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.

