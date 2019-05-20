Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) Stake Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,370 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Craft Brew Alliance were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BREW. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 832,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 212,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BREW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, Director Nickolas A. Mills sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $39,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BREW opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.77 million, a P/E ratio of 73.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

