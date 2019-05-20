Countryside Properties (CSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 407 ($5.32) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 389.33 ($5.09).

LON CSP opened at GBX 321.85 ($4.21) on Thursday. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 380.40 ($4.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

