CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,286,901.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $1,286,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,767,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,658,405.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,480 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $853,423.20.

On Thursday, May 9th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,588 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $1,187,037.28.

On Friday, May 3rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,295 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $381,663.60.

On Monday, May 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 20,112 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $1,449,270.72.

On Monday, April 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,858 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $274,882.50.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 16,840 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $1,202,712.80.

On Friday, April 26th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 15,046 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,054,423.68.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,811 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $467,166.49.

On Monday, April 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,831 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $261,350.82.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,035 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $412,130.15.

CorVel stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,875. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 15.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

