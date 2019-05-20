Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Corporacion America Airports to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect Corporacion America Airports to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CAAP opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 196.25 and a beta of 1.90. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

