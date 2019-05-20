Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Keyera Corp (KEY)

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Keyera from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.75.

TSE:KEY opened at C$33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$24.05 and a 1-year high of C$38.91.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 91.05%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

