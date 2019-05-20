Conifer (CNFR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their neutral rating on shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

“We also increased our expectations for adverse prior year reserve development in both years.”,” Boenning Scattergood’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conifer has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.47). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conifer will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management owned 0.22% of Conifer worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

